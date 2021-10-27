Philip B. Daniele Sells 1,180 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,826.00 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,085.85 and a 52 week high of $1,844.99. The firm has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,626.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,541.09.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $30.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in AutoZone by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in AutoZone by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZO. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,661.53.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

