Philip (Phil) Powell Buys 40,000 Shares of BARD1 Life Sciences Limited (ASX:BD1) Stock

BARD1 Life Sciences Limited (ASX:BD1) insider Philip (Phil) Powell acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$43,680.00 ($31,200.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Get BARD1 Life Sciences alerts:

BARD1 Life Sciences Company Profile

BARD1 Life Sciences Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of non-invasive diagnostic products for the early detection of cancer to enhance patient outcomes and save lives in Australia. Its cancer diagnostics portfolio includes commercialized hTERT test used as an adjunct to urine cytology testing; and diagnostic tests in development for ovarian, breast, lung, prostate, and pancreatic cancers.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for BARD1 Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BARD1 Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.