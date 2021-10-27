Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $19,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 488.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PSX opened at $82.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of -21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.48. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $27.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.05 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.49%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.63.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

