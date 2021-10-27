Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.09%. The company had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Phillips 66 Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PSXP opened at $39.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Phillips 66 Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average is $36.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is 97.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSXP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,806,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 653,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.79% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $71,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

