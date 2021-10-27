Pi Financial Comments on Endeavour Mining plc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) – Stock analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Endeavour Mining in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson forecasts that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$925.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$738.24 million.

EDV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$47.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Endeavour Mining to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.15.

TSE EDV opened at C$31.78 on Monday. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of C$23.12 and a 1-year high of C$35.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.