PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $101.78

Shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $101.78 and last traded at $101.78, with a volume of 257 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.79.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.96.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MINT. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 3,216.6% during the 1st quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 802,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,816,000 after buying an additional 778,622 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 846,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,328,000 after buying an additional 259,952 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 552,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,354,000 after buying an additional 109,983 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the 1st quarter worth $9,144,000. Finally, South State Corp purchased a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $5,313,000.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

