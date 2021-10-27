PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 38,525 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 80,881 shares.The stock last traded at $51.23 and had previously closed at $51.26.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.44.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMMU. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter worth about $23,619,000. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 48.6% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 169,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 55,630 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the first quarter worth about $2,112,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter worth about $58,000.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

