Ping Identity (PING) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Ping Identity has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.15. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ping Identity to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ping Identity stock opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. Ping Identity has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day moving average is $24.07.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PING. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $21,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ping Identity stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 429.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,716 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Ping Identity worth $8,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

