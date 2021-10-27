Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Short Interest Update

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,500 shares, an increase of 1,001.4% from the September 30th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 783.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 116,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 102,961 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 143.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 18,722 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Pingtan Marine Enterprise alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Pingtan Marine Enterprise from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ PME remained flat at $$0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday. 409,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,656. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.