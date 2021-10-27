Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $58.06, but opened at $50.85. Pinterest shares last traded at $50.31, with a volume of 588,840 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Evan Sharp sold 62,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $3,850,559.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $3,629,122.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 664,908 shares of company stock valued at $36,579,276. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.63.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.11 and its 200-day moving average is $64.26. The company has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Pinterest by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

