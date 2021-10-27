Pinz Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Pinz Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 97.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,300 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,662,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,368 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,854,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,944 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 1,835.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,839,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,405 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,310,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 2,735,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,355 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLQT shares. TheStreet lowered SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SelectQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

NYSE:SLQT opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a current ratio of 13.02.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). SelectQuote had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $188.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Robert Danker purchased 117,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,516,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,266,198.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO William Thomas Grant III purchased 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $2,035,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 453,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,715 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

