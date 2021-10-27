Pinz Capital Management LP Invests $101,000 in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atomera in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,413,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in Atomera by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 162,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atomera in the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Atomera in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Atomera by 1,156.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 284,337 shares in the last quarter. 31.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATOM stock opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. Atomera Incorporated has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $536.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 1.55.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04).

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in April 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

