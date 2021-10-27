Pinz Capital Management LP Invests $56,000 in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $111,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $163,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.10.

NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $341.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.29. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $15.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 9.34 and a quick ratio of 9.01.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.12% and a negative return on equity of 65.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT).

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.