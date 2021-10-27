Pinz Capital Management LP Invests $86,000 in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $159,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $248,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arsani William purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGN opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.31. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $50.50.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

