Pinz Capital Management LP Makes New $68,000 Investment in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 150,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,974,000 after buying an additional 47,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $85.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.37 and a 200-day moving average of $98.50. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.23 and a 52 week high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AEIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

