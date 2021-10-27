Pinz Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,294.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,190 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iHeartMedia in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 17.0% in the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,581,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,995,000 after acquiring an additional 520,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 43.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 40,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 103.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,625,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,509,000 after acquiring an additional 826,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on IHRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research upped their target price on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on iHeartMedia in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average is $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.17.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $861.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.52 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 1,091,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,288,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 47,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

