Pinz Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX)

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GBOX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GreenBox POS in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GreenBox POS in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,060,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of GreenBox POS in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,328,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GreenBox POS by 1,654.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 322,247 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GreenBox POS in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,508,000. 9.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GreenBox POS alerts:

GBOX stock opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. GreenBox POS has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50.

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for GreenBox POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenBox POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.