Pinz Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 28,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPPI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,194,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,459 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 10,700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,344,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,041,000 after acquiring an additional 718,149 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,253.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 731,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 677,577 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPPI. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $310.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $5.24.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.