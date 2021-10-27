Pinz Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 28,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPPI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 639,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 29,627 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 253,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 216,544 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 297,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 361,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

SPPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $310.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $5.24.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

