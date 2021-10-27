Pinz Capital Management LP Takes Position in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMAN. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in eMagin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in eMagin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in eMagin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in eMagin by 39.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 45,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in eMagin in the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

In other eMagin news, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 38,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $98,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,586 shares of company stock worth $137,548. Insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of EMAN stock opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. eMagin Co. has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.31 million, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. eMagin had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 52.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eMagin Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About eMagin

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

