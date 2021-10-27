Pinz Capital Management LP Takes Position in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMAN. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of eMagin in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in eMagin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in eMagin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in eMagin by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 45,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in eMagin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN EMAN opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. eMagin Co. has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $165.31 million, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.60.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). eMagin had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 52.28%. The business had revenue of $6.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. On average, analysts predict that eMagin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 38,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $98,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 54,586 shares of company stock valued at $137,548 over the last three months. 8.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

