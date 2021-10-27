Pinz Capital Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Pinz Capital Management LP reduced its stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,300 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Duckhorn Portfolio were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,377,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,690,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,584,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,949,000 after buying an additional 291,088 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,703,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,303,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,747,000 after acquiring an additional 611,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

NAPA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.10.

Shares of NAPA opened at $19.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $25.25.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Research analysts anticipate that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other The Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $99,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 11,497,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $225,686,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,590,381 shares of company stock valued at $227,783,487.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

