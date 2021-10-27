Piper Sandler Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $140.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.07.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD opened at $122.93 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $127.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 38,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $4,147,185.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 337,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,028,503. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 437,420 shares of company stock valued at $46,851,432. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,158,193,000 after acquiring an additional 542,195 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,814,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,761,646,000 after acquiring an additional 475,469 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757,675 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,196 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,474,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,077,782,000 after purchasing an additional 108,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.