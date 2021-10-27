Piper Sandler Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $140.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.89% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.07.
AMD opened at $122.93 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $127.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70.
In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 38,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $4,147,185.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 337,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,028,503. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 437,420 shares of company stock valued at $46,851,432. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,158,193,000 after acquiring an additional 542,195 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,814,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,761,646,000 after acquiring an additional 475,469 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757,675 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,196 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,474,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,077,782,000 after purchasing an additional 108,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
