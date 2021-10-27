Piper Sandler Comments on Wintrust Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Wintrust Financial in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will earn $7.81 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.52. Piper Sandler currently has a “Above Average” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.70.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $91.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.75 and a 200 day moving average of $76.56. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,289,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,080,000 after buying an additional 98,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,844,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,135,000 after purchasing an additional 214,006 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,579,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,093,000 after purchasing an additional 43,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 769,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,191,000 after purchasing an additional 31,698 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

