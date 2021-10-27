Pittards plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:PTD)

Pittards plc (LON:PTD) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Pittards stock opened at GBX 64.60 ($0.84) on Wednesday. Pittards has a twelve month low of GBX 36 ($0.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 74 ($0.97). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 62.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 56.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.34 million and a P/E ratio of 58.73.
Pittards Company Profile
