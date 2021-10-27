Pittards plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:PTD)

Pittards plc (LON:PTD) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Pittards stock opened at GBX 64.60 ($0.84) on Wednesday. Pittards has a twelve month low of GBX 36 ($0.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 74 ($0.97). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 62.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 56.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.34 million and a P/E ratio of 58.73.

Pittards Company Profile

Pittards plc designs, produces, procures, and sells leather products in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Far East, and internationally. The company operates in UK and Ethiopia divisions. It is also involved in the production and retail of leather goods and garments, bags, shoes, and gloves; and provision of consultancy and other related services to the leather industry.

