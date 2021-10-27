Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Hits New 1-Year High at $107.09

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $107.09 and last traded at $106.40, with a volume of 54010 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.27.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pjsc Lukoil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Renaissance Capital cut shares of Pjsc Lukoil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.19. The firm has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pjsc Lukoil had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUKOY. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA acquired a new stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in Pjsc Lukoil by 30.1% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 15,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in Pjsc Lukoil by 10.3% during the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 171,902 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,885,000 after buying an additional 16,072 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 2.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 199,776 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 6.8% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 432,490 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,789,000 after purchasing an additional 27,536 shares during the period. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oil Co LUKOIL PJSC engages in the exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution of oil. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production; Refining, Marketing & Distribution; and Corporate & Other. The Exploration & Production segment explores, develops and produces crude oil and gas.

