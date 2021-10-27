PlatON (LAT) Trading Up 10.9% Over Last 7 Days

PlatON (CURRENCY:LAT) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 27th. During the last week, PlatON has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. PlatON has a market capitalization of $118.05 million and $7.79 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatON coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00049985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005420 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.38 or 0.00211001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.41 or 0.00097388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PlatON Coin Profile

PlatON (LAT) is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 812,160,680 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

Buying and Selling PlatON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlatON using one of the exchanges listed above.

