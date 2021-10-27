PNM Resources (PNM) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. PNM Resources has set its FY 2021 guidance at $2.270-$2.370 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.27-2.37 EPS.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $426.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.08 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 9.79%. PNM Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $49.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.34 and a 200-day moving average of $49.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $46.93 and a 52-week high of $50.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3275 per share. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.46%.

Separately, Argus cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

