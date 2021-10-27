Polaris (NYSE:PII) PT Lowered to $150.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.06.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris stock opened at $116.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Polaris has a twelve month low of $88.77 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.75.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $168,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PII. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Polaris by 115.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Polaris by 6,541.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 179,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,982,000 after buying an additional 176,937 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Polaris by 3.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Polaris by 17.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Polaris by 45.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.