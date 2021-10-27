Polaris (NYSE:PII) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.000-$9.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.15 billion-$8.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.51 billion.Polaris also updated its FY21 guidance to ~$9.00 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on PII shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.50.

Shares of NYSE:PII traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.65. The stock had a trading volume of 36,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,838. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $88.77 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Polaris will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

In other news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $168,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Polaris stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 64.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 553,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,942 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.91% of Polaris worth $75,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

