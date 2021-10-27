Polaris (NYSE:PII) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$9.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.56. The company issued revenue guidance of ~+16% yr/yr to ~$8.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.51 billion.Polaris also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.000-$9.000 EPS.

PII has been the subject of several research reports. Longbow Research downgraded Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.63.

Shares of NYSE PII traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $117.46. 44,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.95. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $88.77 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.66 and a 200 day moving average of $130.75.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Polaris will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.56%.

In other Polaris news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $168,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Polaris stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 64.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,942 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.91% of Polaris worth $75,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

