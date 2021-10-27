Polkadex Hits Market Capitalization of $54.09 Million (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 27th. One Polkadex coin can now be bought for about $17.05 or 0.00028912 BTC on popular exchanges. Polkadex has a market capitalization of $54.09 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polkadex has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00070439 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00070995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00096568 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,014.91 or 1.00094346 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,978.85 or 0.06748475 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002594 BTC.

About Polkadex

Polkadex’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,895 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadex using one of the exchanges listed above.

