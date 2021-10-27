Portland General Electric Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%.

Portland General Electric has increased its dividend by 18.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Portland General Electric has a payout ratio of 62.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Portland General Electric to earn $2.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.8%.

POR opened at $48.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.10. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $52.47.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.01 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $75,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,995.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $264,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,436.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,637 shares of company stock valued at $390,960. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Portland General Electric stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 61.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 135,368 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Portland General Electric worth $16,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

