PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target Raised to C$18.50 at TD Securities

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PREKF. CIBC upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.25 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.75 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.89.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PREKF opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average is $11.17.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of royalty lands, in order to generate significant free cash flow through indirect third-party oil and gas investments. It offers its owned portfolio of royalty lands in Canada. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

