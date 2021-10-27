Prana Capital Management LP Acquires 18,767 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Prana Capital Management LP grew its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,767 shares during the quarter. Prana Capital Management LP owned 0.14% of AXIS Capital worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,250,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,276,000 after acquiring an additional 88,018 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,591,000 after acquiring an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 7,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,658,000 after acquiring an additional 192,609 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Shares of AXS stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,590. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.33 and its 200-day moving average is $51.12.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.55. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.77%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.