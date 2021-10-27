Prana Capital Management LP Buys 115,820 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Prana Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 2,088.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,820 shares during the quarter. Everest Re Group comprises 2.1% of Prana Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Prana Capital Management LP owned about 0.30% of Everest Re Group worth $30,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.88.

Shares of RE stock traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $289.04. 1,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,450. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $193.62 and a 52-week high of $289.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 83.11%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

