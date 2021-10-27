Prana Capital Management LP Has $19.53 Million Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Prana Capital Management LP grew its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Markel accounts for approximately 1.3% of Prana Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Prana Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of Markel worth $19,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Markel by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 429,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Markel by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,981,000 after acquiring an additional 22,335 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 6.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 307,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,720,000 after acquiring an additional 19,962 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Markel by 4.0% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 224,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,822,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Markel by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 185,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,417,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

NYSE MKL traded up $9.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,335.10. 140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,007. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,247.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,220.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $913.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,339.59.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.45 by $3.69. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 21.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 60.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total value of $1,943,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,812 shares of company stock valued at $6,267,661. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

