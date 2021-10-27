Prana Capital Management LP Invests $11.41 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 106,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,410,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,482,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,961,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,356 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,068,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,639,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fiserv by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,073,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,326,000 after acquiring an additional 981,275 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Fiserv by 59.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $10.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.08. The company had a trading volume of 182,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,217,254. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.81 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FISV. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,700 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

