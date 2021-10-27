Prana Capital Management LP Invests $5.88 Million in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 89,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,879,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,232. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.31.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $1,325,225.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Denis Mendonca sold 8,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $644,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,008,743 shares of company stock valued at $65,802,760 over the last ninety days. 11.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

