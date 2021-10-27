Prana Capital Management LP Makes New $24.99 Million Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 450,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,994,000. Truist Financial accounts for approximately 1.7% of Prana Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Truist Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Truist Financial by 6.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers raised its stake in Truist Financial by 4.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 32,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,143,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 225,218 shares of company stock valued at $13,923,071 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $64.40. 29,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,394,046. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $64.92. The firm has a market cap of $86.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.55 and a 200-day moving average of $57.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

