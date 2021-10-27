Prana Capital Management LP Makes New $8.59 Million Investment in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,594,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 926,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,317,000 after purchasing an additional 127,978 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Get LendingTree alerts:

TREE traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.35. 490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,924. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.02 and a 1-year high of $372.64.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $270.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.01 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

TREE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reduced their target price on LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, LendingTree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

In other LendingTree news, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $370,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,475 shares in the company, valued at $644,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.