Prana Capital Management LP Makes New $9.76 Million Investment in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 135,477 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,762,000. Prana Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of SS&C Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 588,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,392,000 after purchasing an additional 183,372 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $18,568,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 7.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 127,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,586 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at $895,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 26.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 257,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,550,000 after acquiring an additional 53,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSNC. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

Shares of SSNC traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $74.71. 9,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,257. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.40 and a 1 year high of $79.71.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. Research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.