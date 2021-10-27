Prana Capital Management LP Sells 20,205 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Prana Capital Management LP lowered its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,205 shares during the quarter. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $6,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. State Street Corp grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,441,000 after purchasing an additional 97,511 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 258.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,895,000 after acquiring an additional 69,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,079,000 after acquiring an additional 62,164 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 644,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,266,000 after acquiring an additional 60,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,254,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total transaction of $691,046.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at $691,046.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $407,981.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,353 shares of company stock worth $9,177,654. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.60.

FDS stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $437.07. The stock had a trading volume of 542 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $440.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $383.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.08.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

