Prana Capital Management LP Takes $12.83 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 73,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,831,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 233.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,543,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,935 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2,590.5% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,058,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,083,000 after buying an additional 1,019,466 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,357.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,258,000 after buying an additional 950,247 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $90,517,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13,049.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 512,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,483,000 after buying an additional 508,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total transaction of $97,522.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,836 shares of company stock worth $981,579 over the last three months. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded down $2.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.81. 9,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,528. The company has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $215.99.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.06 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

