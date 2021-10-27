Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Sold by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PINC. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Premier by 40.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier by 109.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Premier by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,326,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 145.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 14,842 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 10.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINC opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.98. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.29 and a 12-month high of $40.77.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.30 million. Premier had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

In related news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $593,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $3,959,812.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,659,042 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PINC. TheStreet raised shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Premier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

