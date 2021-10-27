Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pretium Resources Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company owns the Snowfield and Brucejack Projects located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada. Its mineral interests consist of gold/copper/silver exploration projects. Pretium Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pretium Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NYSE:PVG opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -110.09 and a beta of 0.72. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a positive return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $152.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pretium Resources will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in Pretium Resources by 1.8% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 712,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after buying an additional 33,345 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 28,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,781,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,951,000 after buying an additional 113,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

