Primis Financial (FRST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Primis Financial to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $26.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million. Primis Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. On average, analysts expect Primis Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FRST opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. Primis Financial has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In other Primis Financial news, Director Charles A. Kabbash purchased 2,230 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $34,587.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Primis Financial stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Primis Financial were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

