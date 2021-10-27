Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) is Prana Capital Management LP’s 10th Largest Position

Prana Capital Management LP grew its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 710,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,618 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group comprises about 3.1% of Prana Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $44,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $477,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,120,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,212,000 after acquiring an additional 86,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFG traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.56. 22,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,008. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $70.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.07 and its 200-day moving average is $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.09. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

PFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.90.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

