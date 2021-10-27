Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Short Interest Down 84.2% in October

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the September 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PSC stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.51. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,776. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.94. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $47.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $358,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 692.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 12,768 shares during the period.

