Progeny 3 Inc. Boosts Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Progeny 3 Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands comprises 3.0% of Progeny 3 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Progeny 3 Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,611,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,302,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 16,463.0% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 32,926 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.25.

STZ opened at $217.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.63.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

